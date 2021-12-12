 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bengals vs. 49ers second half

Both teams need it. Who gets it?

By Jason Marcum
/ new
San Francisco 49ers v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals need a strong second half to rally past the 49ers, so come join the fun in our game thread!

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers in NFL Week 14: Everything to know

View all 23 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...