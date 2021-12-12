Riley Reiff re-injures ankle vs. 49ers

The Cincinnati Bengals nearly completed an amazing comeback against the San Francisco 49ers. It’s a tough loss for a struggling Bengals team to make, and they suffered another loss late in the game.

Right tackle Riley Reiff left the game with a left ankle injury late in the second half. The team announced his return would be questionable, but he never returned.

Injury Update: No. 71 Riley Reiff has a left ankle injury. His return is questionable. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 12, 2021

Reiff originally injured his ankle against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12. He missed last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but returned to practice leading up to Sunday’s game. He was declared good to go on Friday after a full practice.

Replacing Reiff was Isaiah Prince, who played for Reiff last week as well.

The Bengals have had trouble stopping Nick Bosa off the right edge of the line, and part of that’s been on Reiff. Prince has shown to be a competent reserve when called upon, and considering this ankle injury doesn’t seem to be going away for Reiff, Prince will likely have to play more this season.