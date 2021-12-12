Ja’Marr Chase makes NFL history again

Ja’Marr Chase has flashed his potential all season long for the Cincinnati Bengals, as he continues to try and solidify himself as the true No. 1 receiver on this team.

Despite some struggles with drops over the course of the season, Chase joined a small group of receivers in rookie history with his 77-yard and two-touchdown performance against the San Francisco 49ers this afternoon.

With today’s numbers, Chase becomes the fifth player in the Super Bowl era to have 1,000+ yards and 10+ touchdowns. He joins Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants), Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Randy Moss (Minnesota Vikings), and John Jefferson (San Diego Chargers) on the list.

Before the season started they said Ja’Marr Chase couldn't catch.



Before the season started they said Ja'Marr Chase couldn't catch.

For the season, Joe Burrow has shown he is going to do all he can to get Chase the ball, as the former college teammates obviously still have the chemistry that made them one of the most dynamic duos in college football history.

Chase currently has 60 catches on the season for 1,035 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The biggest room for improvement does come in catch rate. With 98 targets on the season, Chase currently sits at a 61.2 % catch rate, which is right about the league average of 62 percent, according to Football Outsiders.

To continue to grow into that top target for the Bengals for years to come, fans will want to see that number steadily increase as he is averaging 7.5 targets per game.

Overall, Chase has had a solid rookie season, and was in a great spot to be the offensive rookie of the year before Mac Jones and the New England Patriots took off. The Bengals however are right in the middle of a playoff race, and will need Chase to continue to perform down the stretch.

