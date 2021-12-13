Zac Taylor gives confusing answer on OT offense

Another week, another failed comeback opportunity for the Cincinnati Bengals against a West Coast opponent.

After an abysmal first three quarters, the Bengal offense suddenly came to life late in the game and was able to make things interesting.

We saw vintage LSU Joe Burrow flash back on to our screens with this gorgeous scramble and touchdown to Ja’Marr Chase:

That play seemed to spark life into the Cincinnati passing game, as Burrow made several great throws, utilizing his full complement of weapons. Ultimately, a second touchdown to Chase brought the team all the way back and tied the game late in the fourth quarter.

Coincidentally, the overtime period saw third-year head coach and play caller Zac Taylor seemingly take the ball out of Burrow’s hands after he got hot. Some timely throws lead the team into field goal range for Evan McPherson early in overtime and apparently, Taylor had seen enough.

Taylor’s response when asked about that postgame was.... interesting.

Taylor asked about not riding Burrow as the hot hand at end of OT. Admits it feels like an error. “Yeah. I agree with you. That’s one that will keep you up at night.” — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 13, 2021

In a game where the storyline heading in was the banged up and inexperienced defensive backfield of the San Fransisco 49ers, the Bengals seemed to only test that group when they absolutely had to, in order to get back in the game. Once they managed to accomplish that, it seems the team went away from what got them there.

It seemed as if Taylor called his plays in overtime specifically to kick a field goal and trust the defense to bring home the win. While the defense came alive in the fourth quarter, allowing the team a chance to get back in the game, it seems more aggression from the Bengals’ offense could’ve put the game away.

Shanny called his plays to score 6.



Zac called his plays to kick for 3. — Drew Garrison (@Drew_LRT) December 13, 2021

This isn’t the first time Taylor has seemed a little lost after a game, but this one stings a tad more than the others, given the chance to take control of the crowded AFC North.