Tee Higgins has third straight 100-yard game; sixth player to do it in Bengals history

The Cincinnati Bengals have had a plethora of legendary receivers travel through their franchise. Many, such as Chad Johnson and A.J. Green, have played their best days in the Queen City.

That said, the Bengals' current trio of receivers is arguably as talented as they’ve ever been, and they continue to flex that strength. 2020 second-round pick Tee Higgins, who came from Clemson University, topped 100 yards for his third straight game.

That feat has only been done 7 times in Bengals history. It’s now been accomplished by 6 players.

Here, per The Athletic’s Jay Morrison, are the Bengals who have managed 100-plus receiving yards in three straight games.

#Bengals players with 3 straight games of at least 100 yards receiving



A.J. (5) 2013

T.J. 2007

Chad 2006

Chad 2002

Pickens (4) 1994

Isaac Curtis 1973-74 — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) December 13, 2021

Add Higgins to the list.

In a crippling overtime loss that may ultimately help dictate whether or not the Bengals make the playoffs, Higgins showed up in a big way. He ended with 5 receptions and 114 yards.

He’s had 114 yards twice in the last three games and then last week against the Chargers went for 138 yards and a touchdown. Higgins will need around 190 yards to secure his first 1,000-year season.

With the way he’s been playing, hitting that mark should certainly be the expectation for the star receiver.

The Bengals have Denver on the schedule for next week and will make the trip to the Mile High City. Denver is a beatable team, and there’s a strong chance that Higgins will be able to continue this streak.

As you can see, if he can make it to 6 games, he can set a franchise record. With Baltimore’s frail secondary in Week 16, if Higgins can make it by the Broncos, he should have a chance to tie the record at home against the team’s division rival.