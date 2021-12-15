Bengals vs. Broncos injury report: Trey Hopkins among players sidelined with illness

The days are as short now as the injury lists are long for the Cincinnati Bengals. 10 players did not practice Wednesday, and six more were limited.

Starting on defense, Trey Hendrickson (back) and Chidobe Awuzie (foot) did not practice. Hendrickson is expected to be limited this week in general, and the same can be said for Awuzie, who played through the foot injury he suffered two games ago. D.J. Reader got a rest day, and Logan Wilson (shoulder) will not practice this week at all. Head coach Zac Taylor did mention that Wilson has a chance to practice and maybe play next week.

Joe Burrow (pinkie) did not practice as the team wanted to roll out the same schedule for him as they did last week. Burrow described his dislocated right pinkie as “good enough” Wednesday, and clearly missing one practice last week did not impact his play on Sunday.

New developments include Trey Hopkins, Trey Hill, Isaiah Prince, and Clark Harris not practicing due to illness. Both centers along with the team’s backup right tackle and long snapper Prince are the latest to catch whatever bug is going around Paul Brown Stadium. Hopkins, Hill and Prince have all tested negative for COVID-19. Keaton Sutherland took reps as the team’s center in Hopkins and Hill’s places.

Riley Reiff (ankle) did not practice either and Taylor has already declared him doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. Prince is the next man up, but if he remains under the weather, the team would likely turn to Fred Johnson.

Chris Evans (hamstring) was limited in his first to practice in nearly three weeks. He hasn’t played since Week 12, but he’s on track to return this week. Hakeem Adeniji (knee), Markus Bailey (stinger), Tee Higgins (ankle), Stanley Morgan (thigh), and Josh Tupou (knee) were also limited.

Bengals Injury Report

Six Broncos players did not practice Wednesday, including DL Dre’Mont Jones (foot), RT Bobbie Massie (hip), SS Kareem Jackson (back), and LB Kenny Young (concussion), all of whom are starters. OLB Stephen Weatherly (illness) and S Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck) also did not practice. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio gave Jones a “50-50” chance play Sunday and Massie’s absence was more due to rest.

Running backs Melvin Gordon III (thumb/hip) and Javonte Williams (knee) were each limited along with DL Shelby Harris (ankle). Starting OLB Bradley Chubb (shoulder/ankle) and WR Tim Patrick (hand) were full participants.

Broncos Injury Report