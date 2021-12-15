 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Zac Taylor gives injury update on Joe Burrow, Trey Hendrickson and Riley Reiff

Burrow is still limited due to his finger injury.

By Jason Marcum
Cincinnati Bengals v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals will have several key players missing practice this week as the team prepares for the Denver Broncos.

That group will include Joe Burrow, who won’t practice Wednesday while continuing to rest his injured pinky finger. Head coach Zac Taylor made the announcement today, noting that this could be the case for the rest of the season as far as sitting out Wednesday sessions, though Burrow will be good to go Sunday in Denver.

It sounds like Burrow could be without his veteran right tackle, Riley Reiff, who continues to battle an ankle injury, leaving Isaiah Prince as the likely starter this week.

Standout linebacker Logan Wilson is also unlikely to play due to his shoulder injury, though he could return for a huge Week 16 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

Finally, star defensive end Trey Hendrickson has a chance to play this week after leaving Sunday’s loss to the 49ers with a back injury that looked pretty serious at the time.

Hendrickson, who’s in line for a Pro Bowl berth at his current pace, is tied for the fifth-most sacks (12.5) of any NFL player with just one game this season in which he didn’t take down the opposing QB. His current nine-game streak with a sack is the longest in franchise history.

