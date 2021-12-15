Zac Taylor gives injury update on Joe Burrow, Trey Hendrickson and Riley Reiff

The Cincinnati Bengals will have several key players missing practice this week as the team prepares for the Denver Broncos.

That group will include Joe Burrow, who won’t practice Wednesday while continuing to rest his injured pinky finger. Head coach Zac Taylor made the announcement today, noting that this could be the case for the rest of the season as far as sitting out Wednesday sessions, though Burrow will be good to go Sunday in Denver.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said QB Joe Burrow won't practice today while he rests his injured pinkie. Said that might be the plan the next few Wednesdays. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 15, 2021

It sounds like Burrow could be without his veteran right tackle, Riley Reiff, who continues to battle an ankle injury, leaving Isaiah Prince as the likely starter this week.

Standout linebacker Logan Wilson is also unlikely to play due to his shoulder injury, though he could return for a huge Week 16 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

Zac Taylor says Isaiah Prince would start at right tackle if Reiff is out. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) December 15, 2021

Finally, star defensive end Trey Hendrickson has a chance to play this week after leaving Sunday’s loss to the 49ers with a back injury that looked pretty serious at the time.

The team is optimistic about DE Trey Hendrickson playing vs Denver - he will likely be limited this week after leaving Sunday with a back injury. — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) December 15, 2021

Hendrickson, who’s in line for a Pro Bowl berth at his current pace, is tied for the fifth-most sacks (12.5) of any NFL player with just one game this season in which he didn’t take down the opposing QB. His current nine-game streak with a sack is the longest in franchise history.