The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Charlie Hustle

The Cincinnati Bengals keep being their own worst enemy, as self-induced mistakes have led to a critical two-game losing streak. The final four games reside in the “must-win” realm, starting with the big clash against the Broncos in the Mile High city.

On this week’s episode, we welcome in Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer and The Bengals Beat podcast to break down the Bengals, who sit at 7-6. We look back at how they got there, what’s right in front of them and their viability as the season concludes.

We also give our own takes on the Denver game and provide a “State Your Case” segment. It all starts at 8:30 p.m. ET for the live show!

