Ja’Marr Chase is second in OROY odds, but Mac Jones is in a distant first

Former LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is already looked at as a legend in the Queen City. Many have expectations for him to one day be as good, if not better than Cincinnati Bengals great A.J. Green and Chad Johnson.

While he has a good bit to go till he gets there, Chase has had a terrific rookie season. For much of the first few months of the season, he was the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

However, Chase has dropped out of first place, and he’s now a distant second. Chase has been out of the top spot for a few weeks, but the gap between Chase and Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones continues to grow.

Per DraftKings, Chase is currently +350, which means if you bet $100 on him to win the award you’d get $450 back, winning $350. However, Mac Jones is at -500, meaning you’d have to bet $500 to win $100 for a total return of $600.

Jones has been aided by arguably the best defense in the NFL.

The Patriots have given up just 200 points in 13 games and have held many opponents to single-digit points. While Jones has been good, the run game and defense has helped him be more of a game manager.

His consistent playmaking when called upon his elevated his stock. That said, the only real other option for this award is Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins rookie receiver, who’s sitting at +6500.

That said, Chase, on the season, still has incredibly impressive numbers.

Through 13 games, Chase has 1,035 yards on 60 receptions and 98 targets. He had four games of 95 or more receiving yards through his first seven. Since then, he’s missed that mark in his last six, one reason his claim as the OROY favorite has come to an end.