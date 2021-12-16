Bengals send Riley Reiff to IR and Chidobe Awuzie to COVID-19 list

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced that starting right tackle Riley Reiff is going to injured reserve, while starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is heading to the NFL’s COVID-19 list.

Reiff has an ankle injury that’s been plaguing him for several weeks now. He has started 12 games at right tackle this season and must now miss at least the next three games — at the Denver Broncos, vs. the Baltimore Ravens, and vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Between those tough matchups and the fact there’s only five games left as Cincinnati sits one game out of the playoff picture, this injury is about untimely as possible.

The same is true of Awuzie, who is the latest NFL player to hit the COVID-19 list as an outbreak of the virus rages through the NFL. He’s started every game at cornerback this season and played at a Pro Bowl level in his first year in the Queen City.

CB Awuzie goes on COVID list; RT Reiff to IR; Bengals hope Waynes comes IR to replace Awuzie at a spot taking some hits. Backup CB Hargreaves not practicing today after he played 14 snaps for Awuzie last week. — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) December 16, 2021

