 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bengals send Riley Reiff to IR and Chidobe Awuzie to COVID-19 list

Two of the last players the Bengals needed to lose as they make their push for the playoffs.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
NFL: OCT 10 Packers at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced that starting right tackle Riley Reiff is going to injured reserve, while starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is heading to the NFL’s COVID-19 list.

Reiff has an ankle injury that’s been plaguing him for several weeks now. He has started 12 games at right tackle this season and must now miss at least the next three games — at the Denver Broncos, vs. the Baltimore Ravens, and vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Between those tough matchups and the fact there’s only five games left as Cincinnati sits one game out of the playoff picture, this injury is about untimely as possible.

The same is true of Awuzie, who is the latest NFL player to hit the COVID-19 list as an outbreak of the virus rages through the NFL. He’s started every game at cornerback this season and played at a Pro Bowl level in his first year in the Queen City.

Go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff for our readers. And as always, Who Dey!

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...