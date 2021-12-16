Bengals vs. Broncos injury report: Trey Hendrickson, Joe Burrow return to practice

Thursday brought a mixed bag for the Cincinnati Bengals.

After placing starters Chidobe Awuzie and Riley Reiff on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Reserve/Injured list, respectively, the team saw numerous players return to the practice field.

Joe Burrow (pinkie), Clark Harris (illness), Trey Hendrickson (back), Trey Hopkins (illness), and D.J. Reader (rest) all practiced fully after missing Wednesday. Hakeem Adeniji (knee), Tee Higgins (ankle), Stanley Morgan (thigh), and Josh Tupou (knee) were also full participants after they were limited Wednesday.

Hopkins’ return is definitely good news, but his backup Trey Hill (illness) remains out along with Reiff’s backup Isaiah Prince (illness). Depth at offensive line isn’t looking too promising as the weekend draws closer.

Logan Wilson (shoulder) missed practice again. We mentioned yesterday he isn’t expected to play.

Markus Bailey (stinger) and Chris Evans (hamstring) were limited for the second practice in a row as both hope to return this week.

Vernon Hargreaves (illness) was a late addition to injury report.

Bengals Injury Report

Most of the changes on the Broncos’ injury report are positive. RT Bobbie Massie (hip), SS Kareem Jackson (back), backup S Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck), and OLB Stephen Weatherly (illness) were all limited after missing Wednesday’s practice.

RB Javonte Williams (knee), unfortunately, missed Thursday’s practice after he was limited Wednesday. That does not bode well for him to play Sunday, but things can change.

Broncos Injury Report