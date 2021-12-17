 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Week 11

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos in NFL Week 15: Everything to know

A mile-high collision of two 7-6 teams.

Contributors: Cincy Jungle Staff
/ new

We’re entering must-win territory for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The AFC playoff race has never been more competitive. The AFC North itself has all four teams with non-losing records two weeks before the calendar year comes to an end.

Two divisional games and a date with the resurgent Kansas City Chiefs are on the horizon for Cincinnati, but they must first take care of business on the road against the Denver Broncos this Sunday.

A matchup with two 7-6 teams, the records aren’t the only similarities these franchises currently share. They’re led by third-year head coaches, have stacked skill-position groups, and bolster a deep secondary. Conversely, quarterback is a strength for the Bengals and a weakness for the Broncos. The opposite is true for the offensive lines.

Can the Bengals make a crucial step towards the postseason, or will they drop a third-straight game for the first time all season? This story stream has all the news, updates, and analysis you could ever want for the game!

10 Total Updates Since
Dec 13, 2021, 6:30am EST