Share All sharing options for: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos in NFL Week 15: Everything to know

We’re entering must-win territory for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The AFC playoff race has never been more competitive. The AFC North itself has all four teams with non-losing records two weeks before the calendar year comes to an end.

Two divisional games and a date with the resurgent Kansas City Chiefs are on the horizon for Cincinnati, but they must first take care of business on the road against the Denver Broncos this Sunday.

A matchup with two 7-6 teams, the records aren’t the only similarities these franchises currently share. They’re led by third-year head coaches, have stacked skill-position groups, and bolster a deep secondary. Conversely, quarterback is a strength for the Bengals and a weakness for the Broncos. The opposite is true for the offensive lines.

Can the Bengals make a crucial step towards the postseason, or will they drop a third-straight game for the first time all season? This story stream has all the news, updates, and analysis you could ever want for the game!