How to watch Bengals vs. Broncos

The Cincinnati Bengals go back on the road as they take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.

The Bengals are looking to stop their skid on the road, after having lost the last two games at home. Now at 7-6, the Bengals are completely out of the playoff picture despite the hot start they got off to.

Like the Bengals, the Broncos are 7-6 and third in their division. They also need a win to get back in the playoff hunt after starting the season 3-0.

Despite their hot start, the Broncos went 0-3 in their first three games against the AFC North. Meanwhile, the Bengals are 1-1 against the AFC West after beating the Raiders and losing to the Chargers.

The Broncos traded for Teddy Bridgewater in the offseason, and he has been their most consistent quarterback since Peyton Manning was in Denver. Bridgewater will probably hit the 3,000-yard mark against the Bengals this week.

Despite trading away Vonn Miller, the Broncos have the second-best scoring defense in the NFL, and are in the bottom ten in both passing yards and rushing yards given up per game. They have only given up more than 30 points once this season. They played both the Chargers and the Chiefs in the last three weeks, and gave up 35 points to both of them combined.

This is a must-win game for both teams if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Start Time: 4:05 pm ET on Sunday, December 19th

TV Channel: The game will air nationally on CBS-TV. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington.

Announcers: an Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter).

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530; all sports) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

Online Stream: Bengals Official App and Bengals.com (in local markets and on Safari browser only), out-of-market fans can stream via NFL Game Pass or a free trial of fuboTV

Replay: NFL Game Pass

Weather: Mid/upper-50’s mostly cloudy, according to NFL weather.

Odds: Bengals +2.5 with the over/under set at 44.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook.