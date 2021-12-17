Live Bengals Q & A: Submit your questions to be answered live on air!

The Bengals have four very important games to finish off the 2021 season, as they try to squeeze into the playoffs. The Denver Broncos are first on deck, as Cincinnati travels to the high altitude in hopes for a big conference win.

We’re taking the air and answering your questions on Friday afternoon to get your big weekend of football started. If you want yours to be answered on the air, you have to send them to us!

Be sure to get your questions to us in a number of ways:

A number of live chats and comment threads. On this post, the above-embedded YouTube video (“super chats” now available and they get first priority!), Cincy Jungle’s Facebook and more.

Call/Text (949) 542-6241.

Email us at theobinsider@gmail.com.

Tweet @BengalsOBI

We look forward to taking the air ad talking with you all at 1 p.m. ET!

As usual, The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast is proudly partnering with SimBull. If you haven’t gotten in on SimBull’s product yet, you have to check it out—particularly if you are already playing fantasy football, survivor football and the like.

SimBull is where you can invest in sports teams like it’s the stock market. Buy shares in teams and either create long or short-term investments to make money off of teams’ performances and their outlook!

If you go to https://simbull.com/OBI and sign up with a minimum deposit of $500, it becomes RISK-FREE for 90 days. You have to use the promo code “OBI” upon signup with this offer, but even if you lose money, get disenchanted, etc., your initial deposit amount is safe and refundable. Go get in on this deal NOW and make yourself some money!