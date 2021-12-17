Bengals News (12/17): No Flex Zone

Bengals Germaine Pratt has emerged as a star on defense

Germaine Pratt, as he always does as the Bengals’ no longer silent savant on defense who has emerged as a star this season, has done his homework this week as he studies how to tame Denver's two-headed rush monster Sunday.

Quick Hits: Bengals grapple with COVID-19 outbreak, Riley Reiff to Reserve/Injured List

The Bengals lineup for the stretch run that that starts with Sunday’s game in Denver (4:05 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Local 12) got turned on its head Thursday when their No. 1 cornerback Chidobe Awuzie was put on the COVID list and starting right tackle Riley Reiff on I.R.

Bengals’ showdown with Chiefs in Week 17 doesn’t get flexed

No other primetime games for the Bengals (yet).

Who Will Return Punts and Kicks for the Cincinnati Bengals Against the Denver Broncos? - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

It's between a few players right now.

How defenses are attacking Joe Burrow and the impact on the Bengals' playoff hopes – The Athletic

Progression in the passing game hinges on replicating the success the Bengals had throwing the ball against the 49ers' zone defense.

