Riley Reiff likely out for season; Trae Waynes set to make debut with Chidobe Awuzie out

The Cincinnati Bengals have likely seen the last of Riley Reiff this season.

On Friday, head coach Zac Taylor announced that Reiff was unlikely to play again this year due to his lingering ankle injury.

Reiff was placed on injured reserve Thursday after starting 12 games at right tackle in his first year with the Bengals. He signed what was essentially a one-year deal this past offseason, so we may have seen the last of Reiff in a Bengals uniform.

In addition, Taylor announced that star cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is out this week due to COVID-19 protocols. Awuzie was placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 list Thursday, so there was almost no shot he’d clear protocols in just three days.

However, it does appear Trae Waynes will finally make his return, which would be a huge boost to the secondary now that Awuzie is out for at least one game.

Zac Taylor expects Trae Waynes to be called up and should not be on a pitch count.



Here’s to hoping Waynes can stay healthy for the rest of the season after hamstring injuries have kept him sidelined most of this season. He was recently given the IR-return designation, so he should be good to go Sunday if the Bengals need him.