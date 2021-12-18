Bengals at Broncos odds, betting trends, expert picks and predictions

The Cincinnati Bengals have been handed two very disappointing losses in a row at home. Prior to that it seemed that there were a pretty high number of experts jumping on Cincinnati’s bandwagon. Has that changed with a trip on the road to face the Denver Broncos?

Odds

The Bengals are currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Broncos, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Not exactly surprising for the road team to be considered the underdog, but the Broncos haven’t exactly wowed people into believing they are that much better than the wayward Bengals.

The over/under is also set at 44.5 points, which only seems risky because these defenses could take advantage of these offenses trying to get out of first gear.

Betting trends

Cincinnati is 2-4 against the spread in their last six games.

The total has gone over in five of Cincinnati’s last seven games.

Cincinnati is 2-4 straight up in their last six games.

Cincinnati is 4-16 straight up in their last 20 games against Denver.

Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games on the road.

Cincinnati is 1-10 straight up in their last 11 games when playing on the road against Denver.

The total has gone over in five of Cincinnati’s last six games against an opponent in the AFC.

The total has gone under in six of Cincinnati’s last eight games against an opponent in the AFC West.

Cincinnati is 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games played in December.

Denver is 4-2 against the spread in their last six games.

The total has gone under in six of Denver’s last seven games.

Denver is 4-2 straight up in their last six games.

The total has gone under in five of Denver’s last seven games at home.

Denver is 10-1 straight up in their last 11 games when playing at home against Cincinnati.

The total has gone under in four of Denver’s last five games this season.

Denver is 1-5 against the spread in their last six games against an opponent in the AFC.

Denver is 1-5 straight up in their last six games against an opponent in the AFC North.

Denver is 1-4 against the spread in their last five games played in week 15.

Expert predictions

Seven of ESPN’s 11 experts still believe in the Bengals

CBS Sports has five of their eight experts sticking with Cincinnati

Five of the Athletic’s eight experts picked the Bengals

NFL Pick Watch, which takes into account picks from across the web, currently has Cincinnati receiving 70 percent of the picks

This really goes to show just how talented this Bengals team is. In years past, no one would stick with Cincinnati after those type of losses. We have seen what this team is capable of on offense and defense. These past few weeks have been riddled with self inflicted wounds, and those games still ended up being relatively close.

Hopefully it is just a matter of time before this young team puts it all together just in time for a run to get into the playoffs. We just have to hope the experts are right and that starts this week.