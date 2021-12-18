Raiders vs. Browns among games being moved this week

The Raiders and Browns are moving their game from Sunday afternoon to Monday at 5 pm.

The Browns have a total of 24 players, including 12 starters, on the COVID-19 list. As the NFL has an all-time high in COVID-19 cases, they have had to move that game so they can get a reasonable number of players back.

The Bengals are currently tied with the Browns in the division, but are on the losing end of the tiebreaker. That means that Bengals fans will have to wait until Monday night to see where they are in the division.

Other games being moved are Rams-Seahawks and WFT-Eagles. Both of those games are being moved to Tuesday at 7 pm.

The Raiders were unhappy with their game being moved to Monday. Owner Mark Davis believes this move puts his team at a competitive disadvantage. Many within the organization advocated for the Browns to forfeit this game.

The NFL is moving games around to “to play our full schedule within the current 18 weeks.”

ESPN reported that commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo on Friday afternoon, saying they would make every effort to play the games scheduled. The memo also said “Each club is obligated to have its team ready to play at the scheduled time and place.”

Even though the Browns, Rams, and Washington didn’t have their teams ready to play “at the scheduled time and place,” the game will go on, albeit later than anticipated.