Sam Hubbard quietly having great season

Yet another savvy decision by Cincinnati’s front office pays off.

By Dadio Makdook
Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Back in July, the Bengals gave Sam Hubbard a four-year, $40 million contract extension.

At the time, many questioned the move, envisioning Hubbard as a rotational piece and not a reliable pass rusher.

This season, though, the Cincinnati native has proven his coaches and front office right by having his best season yet.

Hubbard has been stout in the run game (as expected) with a 10.3% run stop rate, which ranks seventh in the league.

But he’s also fifteenth in the NFL with 45 quarterback pressures. And he has 7.5 sacks, which ties him with four other places for 20th in the league.

This week, against the Denver Broncos, the Bengals will need Hubbard to be at his very best to slow down Javonte Williams and a strong interior offensive line. You can watch our preview of that game below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

