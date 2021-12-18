Sam Hubbard quietly having great season

Back in July, the Bengals gave Sam Hubbard a four-year, $40 million contract extension.

At the time, many questioned the move, envisioning Hubbard as a rotational piece and not a reliable pass rusher.

This season, though, the Cincinnati native has proven his coaches and front office right by having his best season yet.

Sam Hubbard is quietly putting together a nice year for the Bengals:



45 QB Pressures (5 shy of career high, T-15 in the NFL)

7.5 Sacks (2 shy of career high)

10.3% Run Stop Rate (T-7th in the NFL)



Local Ohio kid has turned into a core piece of really good defense. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/NESdptM6NZ — Andrew Russell (@PFF_AndrewR) December 14, 2021

Hubbard has been stout in the run game (as expected) with a 10.3% run stop rate, which ranks seventh in the league.

You can't leave Sam Hubbard unblocked on these jet sweeps. pic.twitter.com/woKsrqyfkP — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) December 7, 2021

But he’s also fifteenth in the NFL with 45 quarterback pressures. And he has 7.5 sacks, which ties him with four other places for 20th in the league.

Another late rotation from the Bengals defense. This time it makes Ben hold the ball before getting tripped up for a sack by Sam Hubbard. pic.twitter.com/jP4qjIumZZ — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) November 30, 2021

This week, against the Denver Broncos, the Bengals will need Hubbard to be at his very best to slow down Javonte Williams and a strong interior offensive line. You can watch our preview of that game below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

Want to win free tickets to Bengals games and signed merchandise by players like Joe Mixon? Then play Bengals Picks for free by signing up here (18+ only).