Bengals - Broncos: Who wins?

They say that history repeats itself. Let’s hope not.

It was Week 16 of the 2006 season, and the Cincinnati Bengals traveled to Mile High City with playoff aspirations on the line. Sound familiar? Both teams sported identical 8-6 records (today’s records? 7-6).

The Denver Broncos had just taken a 24-17 lead on the strength of a Jason Elam field goal in the fourth quarter, before Carson Palmer hit T.J. Houshmandzadeh with a 10-yard touchdown strike to cap a 12-play, 90-yard scoring drive. The extra point failed, and the Bengals’ hopes were dashed.

Sunday’s Week 15 meeting will mark the 33rd matchup between the two teams. The Broncos own a 22-9 advantage, but perhaps none was more memorable (or forgettable) than the 2009 game.

It was the opening game of the season, and Cincinnati held a seemingly-insurmountable 7-6 lead with only 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Denver at their own 13-yard-line. The Bengals nearly ended the game just one play earlier, but a potential interception was ruled out of bounds.

Denver Quarterback Kyle Orton, probably just looking to get in position for a Hail Mary, threw short in the direction of wide receiver Brandon Marshall. Cincinnati cornerback Leon Hall deflected the pass straight up into the air and into the hands of wide receiver Brandon Stokley, who raced 87 yards for the improbable win.

And then there was the 2015 tilt, which paved the way for the infamous Vontaze Burfict hit on Antonio Brown that cost the Bengals a first-round victory over the Steelers.

Denver was looking to clinch a playoff berth, while Cincinnati was trying to keep its hopes for a first-round bye alive.

The Bengals started fast, jumping out to a 14-3 lead. But Denver bounced back to take a 17-14 lead early in the fourth quarter before a Mike Nugent field goal send the game to overtime.

On their first possession of the overtime period, the Broncos grabbed a 20-17 lead on the strength of a Brandon McManus field goal.

On the second play of its ensuing possession, Cincinnati quarterback A.J. McCarron fumbled the snap, and Denver’s DeMarcus Ware recovered.

The Bengals went on to host Pittsburgh in the opening round of the playoffs. Denver, by the way, won the Super Bowl that year.

So what do you think is in store for Cincinnati this weekend? More heartbreak, or is this the game where the Bengals finally put the past behind them?