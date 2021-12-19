The 7-6 Cincinnati Bengals are searching for win No. 8 today as they hit the road to face the 7-6 Denver Broncos.
Here is a look at all of what’s on tap in the 15th NFL Sunday of 2021.
- Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens - 1 p.m. - FOX
- Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions - 1 p.m. - FOX
- Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars - 1 p.m. - CBS
- New York Jets at Miami Dolphins - 1 p.m. - CBS
- Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants - 1 p.m. FOX
- Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers - 1 p.m. - CBS
- Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos - 4:05 p.m. - CBS
- Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers - 4:05 p.m. - CBS
- Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams - 4:25 p.m. - FOX
- New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 8:20 p.m. - NBC
Time to get the pregame party rolling.
Who Dey!
