Filed under:

NFL Week 15 Sunday games and Bengals vs. Broncos pregame

The Mile High showdown will go a long way in deciding who makes the AFC playoffs.

By Jason Marcum
Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals Set Number: X163870 TK1

The 7-6 Cincinnati Bengals are searching for win No. 8 today as they hit the road to face the 7-6 Denver Broncos.

Here is a look at all of what’s on tap in the 15th NFL Sunday of 2021.

Time to get the pregame party rolling.

Who Dey!

