Bengals vs. Broncos inactives: Trent Taylor set to return punts, Dre’Mont Jones not playing

The Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos have released their inactive players lists leading up to Sunday’s matchup.

Here are the players the Bengals will be without today:

WR Trenton Irwin

CB Vernon Hargreaves

RB Trayveon Williams

LB Logan Wilson

OT Isaiah Prince

DT Tyler Shelvin

Wilson (shoulder) and Prince (illness), and Hargreaves (illness) weren’t expected to play as neither practiced this week. Austin Calitro and Keandre Jones were elevated off the practice squad for the second week in a row to make up for Wilson’s injury. Markus Bailey, who was questionable, will also make his return to bolster the depth at linebacker.

Prince being out gives Fred Johnson his first start of the season. Johnson last played left tackle for the Bengals late last season. D’Ante Smith will presumably act as the backup swing tackle.

Hargreaves and Chidobe Awuzie (COVID-19) being out means Trae Waynes will play for the first time since Week 5. Tre Flowers and Jalen Davis will be the team’s only backups at cornerback.

Trey Hill (illness) was the only other player questionable for the game and he will dress despite not practicing during the week.

Irwin, Williams, and Shelvin are all healthy scratches. Irwin being inactive makes Trent Taylor the likely replacement for Darius Phillips at punt returner. Chris Evans, who’s playing for the first time since Week 12, could get looks at kickoff returner.

Here are the Broncos’ inactives:

QB Brett Rypien

CB Michael Ojemudia

S Caden Sterns

LB Kenny Young

DE Dre’Mont Jones

Jones (foot) and Young (concussion) are starters who were listed as doubtful after not practicing all week. Jones is one of Denver’s highest-graded defensive players this season, so his absence is no small deal.

Rypien, and Ojemudia are healthy scratches, and Sterns (shoulder/neck) was questionable.