It’s nut-cutting time for the Cincinnati Bengals, who begin their four-game push for the playoffs today against a Denver Broncos team also desperate for a win to stay in postseason contention.
While we’re still five weeks away from the NFL’s second season, this absolutely feels like a playoff games for the Bengals and Broncos, as the loser could drop to two games out of the AFC playoff race.
Here’s a refresher for watching and following today’s action.
- Game: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos in NFL Week 15
- Time: 4:05 pm ET
- TV Channel: CBS will have today’s TV coverage with Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn calling the action.
- Radio Broadcast: Bengals Radio Network with Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham on the call.
- Online Stream: Paramount+, the Bengals Official App and Bengals.com (in local markets and on Safari browser only). Out-of-market fans can stream via NFL Game Pass or a free trial of fuboTV
- Replay: NFL Game Pass
- Weather: Upper 50s/lower 60s and sunny, according to NFL weather.
- Odds: Denver is favored by 3 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Who Dey!
