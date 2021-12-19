It’s nut-cutting time for the Cincinnati Bengals, who begin their four-game push for the playoffs today against a Denver Broncos team also desperate for a win to stay in postseason contention.

While we’re still five weeks away from the NFL’s second season, this absolutely feels like a playoff games for the Bengals and Broncos, as the loser could drop to two games out of the AFC playoff race.

Here’s a refresher for watching and following today’s action.

Who Dey!