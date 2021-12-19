Evan McPherson makes Bengals history vs. Broncos

Cincinnati Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson has been absolutely phenomenal this season.

McPherson was the only Bengal to score in the first half of their battle with the Denver Broncos in the Mile High City. The Bengals ended the half with a 6-3 lead because of his 58-yard field goal which came moments after veteran Brandon McManus missed a 51-yard field goal.

The only scores in this game have been field goals of 50 or more yards. McManus, following McPherson’s 53-yard kick to take a 3-0 lead, tied the game with a 54-yard attempt. McPherson upped that to end the half.

His 58-yard field goal is now a franchise record. He had seven 50+ yard field goals coming into the season, missing just one attempt from that distance.

McPherson’s 58-yarder a franchise record — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) December 19, 2021

Coming out of the University of Florida, McPherson was the only kicker taken in the NFL Draft, and he’s certainly proved both his value and the value of getting a top-tier kicker late in the draft.

Having a player like McPherson should be a relief for the Bengals who haven’t had a player that can consistently kick from 50-plus yards for several seasons.

As we saw in the first half, it can make a huge difference, and the Bengals should certainly be glad they spent that draft pick to bring in a franchise kicker. McPherson’s rookie season has been nothing short of marvelous.

Evan McPherson with the LONGEST FIELD GOAL in Bengals history in a game where every point so far has been scored on a field goal. Pretty much my ideal game #Bengals pic.twitter.com/lyp7rmMkmK — John Breech (@johnbreech) December 19, 2021

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!