News: Evan McPherson hits record-breaking field goal

Teddy Bridgewater leaves Broncos vs. Bengals with scary head injury

We all hope that Teddy Bridgewater is okay after a scary looking injury.

Cincinnati Bengals v Denver Broncos Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos were trying to come back against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half. On what seemed like a routine play, we all saw a very scary result.

Teddy Bridgewater broke containment on a 3rd-down play to run for a 1st down. He dove to try and get the 1st while being hit from behind into the turf. The Broncos quarterback didn’t move following that hit.

That is a very serious and sobering moment for everyone on the field and watching the game take place. This is obviously a very dangerous game that these players play. Bridgewater has been on that vicious side plenty of times.

He was knocked out once before during his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings when he suffered a horrific knee injury that took him away from the game for two years.

Fortunately, news broke that Bridgewater does have movement in his extremities, and it seems to be an abundance of caution for his safety to take him to a local hospital.

Here’s to hoping Bridgewater is fine and he’s back on the field soon enough.

