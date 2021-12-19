Khalid Kareem leaves Bengals - Broncos with injury after wacky play

Things are getting wild between the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos. Both teams’ offenses exploded following Teddy Bridgewater getting carted off the field.

As Drew Lock was seemingly getting ready to retake the lead, defensive end Khalid Kareem took the ball out of Lock’s hands.

Kareem then fell to the ground and returned the ball. He then fumbled the ball at the end of it. He finished the play without getting off of the ground.

Eventually, it was ruled that Kareem was down by contact, but the defensive end was being carted off the field. He was sitting on the cart with his knees bent. Jay Morrison of the Athletic noted that the training staff was taking not of his head and neck area, but it wasn’t clear what his injury could have been.

Kareem had just returned after a stint on the injury list the last few weeks, so losing him is very unfortunate. Hopefully, he won’t miss any time and continues to help the Bengals try to earn a spot in the NFL playoffs.