 clock menu more-arrow no yes
News: Evan McPherson hits record-breaking field goal

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Bengals scoring a massive win over Broncos

The Bengals survived their trip to Denver against the Broncos to gain some much-needed ground in the AFC playoff race.

By PatrickJudis
/ new
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos had one ugly game. The Bengals came away with the win after the defense did its job incredibly well all game long. They also got some good news following their game that helps them out in the AFC playoff race.

Bengals’ fans were not pleased when head coach Zac Taylor opted to run the clock at the end of the game to bet on his defense with just over a minute left. This came after he was too conservative last week, which cost the team a win in overtime.

This time, you could make the argument that there was no reason to give a quarterback like Drew Lock more time than necessary to potentially drive the field to win the game. There was also far more of a time element than in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers.

A win is a win though. They won’t look back at how or why you won games when deciding who makes the playoffs. However, there could have been more momentum built this week than barely scraping by.

Cincinnati got some great news following the game that the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Green Bay Packers. That currently put the Bengals in first place in the AFC North pending the Cleveland Brown’s game on Monday afternoon. They also passed a notable milestone from last year.

Memorable moments of the game

The Bengals had some pretty big plays this week. This isn’t necessarily about the best ones, but when you think back to this game in a few years, these are the moments that will probably stick in your mind.

The first was kicker Evan McPherson taking his first step towards history by nailing a 58 yard field goal. That is the longest field goal in Cincinnati’s history. And his coach was absolutely pumped for him.

McPherson also only has to hit one more 50-yard field goal in order to tie the NFL record of making 10 kicks of at least 50 yards in a single season. Pretty safe to say that he could very well break that record by the time the season is over.

The moment that we will see in just about every highlight real for the 2021 Cincinnati defense was the play defensive end Khalid Kareem made in the second half.

With the Broncos threatening to take the lead, quarterback Drew Lock was scrambling for the end zone. Kareem was able to not only contain him for the stop, but he ripped the ball away from the quarterback. He was eventually ruled down by contact before he was able to fumble during the return.

This play ended up changing the entire game. Neither team would score after this. You have to wonder if the Bengals would have been able to answer back with the way their offense was struggling to get on track.

Luckily, thanks to Kareem we never have to find out. We also get to see Cincinnati in first place of the division again for at least a few more days.

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos in NFL Week 15: Everything to know

View all 27 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...