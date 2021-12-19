Twitter reactions to Bengals scoring a massive win over Broncos

The Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos had one ugly game. The Bengals came away with the win after the defense did its job incredibly well all game long. They also got some good news following their game that helps them out in the AFC playoff race.

Bengals’ fans were not pleased when head coach Zac Taylor opted to run the clock at the end of the game to bet on his defense with just over a minute left. This came after he was too conservative last week, which cost the team a win in overtime.

Zac Taylor just said F@CK ALL OF YOU and ran the ball on 3rd and long with the game in the balance.



Admittadly... Even I think that is a bold move. — Logi B 513 (@Logi513) December 20, 2021

I understand making Drew Lock beat you with one minute left and just one minute needing a TD.



I do.



I just also believe in letting Joe Burrow being given a shot to finish. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 20, 2021

This time, you could make the argument that there was no reason to give a quarterback like Drew Lock more time than necessary to potentially drive the field to win the game. There was also far more of a time element than in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers.

I see that I'm in the minority that is very understanding of decisionmaking to not drop back on 3rd-8 against a defense that's had you bottled up all day.



Denver's offense comes off the running game. There's no running game in that situation for them. — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) December 20, 2021

A win is a win though. They won’t look back at how or why you won games when deciding who makes the playoffs. However, there could have been more momentum built this week than barely scraping by.

An important win we had to have, but not one that instills much confidence in the #Bengals.



I don’t understand how an offense with Burrow, Chase, Boyd and Higgins only scores 15 points. — Drew Garrison (@Drew_LRT) December 20, 2021

Cincinnati got some great news following the game that the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Green Bay Packers. That currently put the Bengals in first place in the AFC North pending the Cleveland Brown’s game on Monday afternoon. They also passed a notable milestone from last year.

Bengals improve to 8-6 and back home sweet home vs the Ravens for the season sweep on Sunday. — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) December 20, 2021

The Bengals have doubled their 2020 win total with three games left.



8-6 with Ravens, Chiefs and Browns left — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 20, 2021

A win is a win is a win is a win is a WIN!!



Not pretty, but also impressive in other areas (defense, mainly).



Huge win, and now need Baltimore to lose vs. GB for Bengals to jump into the AFCN lead.



Huuuuuge win. Who Dey! — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) December 20, 2021

Packers win. Bengals to 1st place in the AFC North. Wild year. — Vance Meek (@vancemeek) December 20, 2021

Meanwhile, the Ravens fall out of the AFC playoff picture (they're technically No. 8). The Bengals are currently atop the AFC North. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) December 20, 2021

Big Win!!! — Ken Anderson (@KenAndersonNFL) December 20, 2021

Memorable moments of the game

The Bengals had some pretty big plays this week. This isn’t necessarily about the best ones, but when you think back to this game in a few years, these are the moments that will probably stick in your mind.

The first was kicker Evan McPherson taking his first step towards history by nailing a 58 yard field goal. That is the longest field goal in Cincinnati’s history. And his coach was absolutely pumped for him.

Darrin Simmons was hyped after @McPherson_Evan made history. #BudLightCelly | Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/hXH38A66cZ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 19, 2021

McPherson also only has to hit one more 50-yard field goal in order to tie the NFL record of making 10 kicks of at least 50 yards in a single season. Pretty safe to say that he could very well break that record by the time the season is over.

The moment that we will see in just about every highlight real for the 2021 Cincinnati defense was the play defensive end Khalid Kareem made in the second half.

With the Broncos threatening to take the lead, quarterback Drew Lock was scrambling for the end zone. Kareem was able to not only contain him for the stop, but he ripped the ball away from the quarterback. He was eventually ruled down by contact before he was able to fumble during the return.

SO IT'S OUR BALL! WHAT A PLAY FROM @khalid_kareem53



Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/TMM3AtoKaL — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 19, 2021

This play ended up changing the entire game. Neither team would score after this. You have to wonder if the Bengals would have been able to answer back with the way their offense was struggling to get on track.

Luckily, thanks to Kareem we never have to find out. We also get to see Cincinnati in first place of the division again for at least a few more days.