 clock menu more-arrow no yes
News: Evan McPherson hits record-breaking field goal

Filed under:

Joe Mixon leaves Broncos game late with injury

Mixon has battled through several issues throughout the season.

By NathanBeighle
/ new
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Mixon was already banged up entering Week 15, and it could get potentially get worse for the Cincinnati Bengals’ star back. The extent of his injury is not known, but Mixon, on fourth-quarter a run to the edge vs. the Denver Broncos, got hurt and did not return to the game.

Mixon got his left leg rolled on which was already bothering him, potentially limiting his effectiveness against the 49ers last Sunday. He was active for this one and was playing good turnover-free football.

Mixon ended the game with 17 carries and 58 yards. He’s already notched the third 1,000-yard season of his career. After getting paid to the tune of a 4-year, $48 million contract, Mixon has performed at a high level this season, topping 120 yards in 2 of the team’s last five games. He came into Week 15 sporting an 81.0 Pro Football Focus grade, one of the best of any NFL running back.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor did not have an update on Mixon during postgame interviews. Hopefully, this is nothing more than just a minor re-injury without and he won’t miss a crucial Week 16 clash with the Baltimore Ravens.

We will update this post if any more details come out.

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos in NFL Week 15: Everything to know

View all 27 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...