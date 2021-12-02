The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Charging Forward

Cautious optimism. That’s what Bengals Nation is largely feeling right now, as the Bengals have shot out of the bye with two big wins—one being against the hated Steelers.

But, Cincinnati has a tough final stretch of games, starting this week with the Chargers coming to town. On this week’s OBI episode we break down last week’s win and preview the upcoming clash between two, young jumpstart AFC teams.

On this week’s episode:

What were some of our favorite plays and moments from the Bengals’ 41-10 win?

The Bengals have seemed to adapt during the bye week, coming out with a more balanced offensive attack and forcing more turnovers on defense. Did they take notes of what teams were attempting to do to them in that two-game losing streak?

What has the effect of starting Hakeem Adeniji at right guard been?

Adeniji’s presence may have had a positive effect on Trey Hopkins, too.

The Bengals’ point differential in their wins parallels some of their most successful seasons in franchise history.

Who are the key players for the Bengals in this specific week against the Chargers?

And more!

