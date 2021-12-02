Bengals absolutely dominant in wins

The Bengals have won seven games so far, already exceeding the expectations of many.

But what’s really impressive is how they’ve won those contests. They’ve defeated opponents by an average of 16.7 points. And that number has gone up since Week 6, as they beat the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, and Pittsburgh Steelers by scores of 34-11, 41-17, 32-13, and 41-10, respectively.

That’s right. In the Bengals’ last four wins, they’ve outscored opponents by an average of more than 24 points a game.

As John Sheeran pointed out in our postgame show, over the course of the first eleven games, Cincinnati’s point differential for wins is the fourth best in franchise history, behind only the Super Bowl team of 1988 and the rosters from 1976 and 1989.

Meanwhile, the Bengals are fifth in the league for total point differential (+83).

Other than a disaster against the Cleveland Browns—who, with their incredible run personnel were a terrible matchup for the Bengals—Cincinnati has not lost by more than three points all year.

So what does all this mean? It suggests that, when everything is clicking, the Bengals are a dominant team. And, as they are young with a lot of new players, it is likely that things will be clicking most weeks from here on out.

Up next, Cincinnati faces Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. We preview that game with Sports Illustrated’s Fernando Ramirez:

