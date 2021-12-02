Bengals News (12/2): Hakeem Adeniji making waves

Russell Wilson on WR Metcalf's one-catch night: 'I think obviously we need to get DK the football'

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver ﻿DK Metcalf﻿ saw nary an oblong pigskin flutter his way during the first half of Monday night's 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team. The big-play receiver earned just one catch on four targets for 13 yards on a woeful night.

Does it get any better than this? We enter December in the middle of a playoff race with divisional control in our sights. Four of our six remaining games will be held at home. And most importantly, we control our own destiny – a destiny that will be decided here, in The Jungle.

Quick Hits: Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert matchup looms large for Bengals-Chargers

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he doesn't stack himself up against other NFL quarterbacks, but that won't stop everyone else from doing it Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 19) against the Chargers when he duels 2020 draft classmate Justin Herbert.

T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Willie Anderson believe the 2021 Bengals are poised for greatness

"It's kind of familiar," said T.J. Houshmandzadeh, the big game receiver on that '05 team still looking to wipe his shoes on a Terrible Towel. "It didn't have to be (Ja'Marr) Chase and (Tyler) Boyd. It was Mixon and (Tee) Higgins and maybe next week against the Chargers it will be Mixon and Chase. Or Mixon and Boyd. They can beat you in so many ways. That's the good part of the offense. They just don't rely on one person."

Prisco's Week 13 NFL picks: Bills beat Patriots to reclaim top spot in AFC East, Bengals stay hot vs. Chargers

This is a big game for both teams. The Chargers are playing a second straight road game, and they didn't look good in losing to the Broncos last week. The Bengals are playing some of their best football. I think that carries over here as Joe Mixon runs wild against the Chargers defense to overshadow the Justin Herbert-Joe Burrow showdown.

Bengals: Expert explains why Hakeem Adeniji has been major RG upgrade

It’s not a secret the offensive line has played much better on the right side once Adeniji was available and replaced rookie Jackson Carman — to the point he’s getting surprise Pro Bowl votes.

Around the league

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Cowboys-Saints

The Cowboys have dropped three of their last four games, but with a 7-4 record, it remains Dallas' division to lose; some key players will be returning from injury or the COVID-19 list in the near-term, and the Cowboys' remaining opponents carry a .493 winning percentage. The Saints are in a much tougher spot, but the good news is that the competition for NFC wild-card spots isn't nearly as stiff as it is in the AFC. In fact, New Orleans' 5-6 record is currently good enough for second place in three out of four NFC divisions.

NFL QB Index, Week 13: Lamar Jackson vexes; Russell Wilson tumbles

Whether it was third-and-12 or third-and-17 against the Steelers, Burrow looked like a student who got all the answers to the test the night before. "I knew exactly what I was seeing," Burrow said after the game. The 24-year-old went through his progressions with the same confidence that he showed while putting some sauce on Minkah Fitzpatrick en route to a touchdown. In a season where most quarterbacks have been up and down, Burrow looks like he's a little better each week.

NFL Week 13 underdogs: Can Steelers break out of funk against Ravens? Patriots to top Bills?

On a good day, these Bengals can beat anyone. Their titanic nature is far from fluky. The offense overwhelmed the Steelers while Cincy's defense broke Big Ben and Co. early in Week 12. They're the better team in this showdown, but the Chargers represent a sometimes-dangerous enigma rolling into town. You can gallop on them (they sit dead last in run-defense DVOA), but the presence of Justin Herbert makes this an alluring play. To the eyes, he's a glowing orb under center in terms of his natural gifts: huge arm, tough as iron and underrated on the ground.

Cardinals 'to be smart' with DeAndre Hopkins' path back to field as Kyler Murray also nears return

Murray seems to be passing that ailment on the 2021 season's highway, if he hasn't already put it completely in his rearview mirror. His Arizona Cardinals teammate, ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿, appears to be riding shotgun.