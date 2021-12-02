Bengals vs. Chargers injury report: Trey Hopkins and Riley Reiff still sidelined

As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare to face the Los Angeles Chargers, starting center Trey Hopkins missed a second straight practice on Thursday.

Hopkins, who’s been limited or missing practice throughout the season as he works his way back from ACL surgery, now has an ankle injury that’s threatening to keep him out for Sunday’s big clash at Paul Brown Stadium. If he can’t go, rookie Trey Hill figures to start at center.

Starting right tackle Riley Reiff was also sidelined for a second straight day due to an ankle injury. The status of Reiff and Hopkins for Sunday will largely be determined by how much they’re able to do Friday. If Reiff can’t go, Isaiah Prince figures to start.

The Chargers look like they’ll have most of their 53-man roster able to go Sunday. The most notable situation to watch is with starting cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. The rookie is dealing with a concussion suffered in Week 11 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers and missed Week 12 vs. the Denver Broncos.

After missing the first two practices of this week, it doesn’t look good for Samuel’s chances of playing Sunday.

