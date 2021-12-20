Trey Hendrickson records sack for 10th straight game, one shy of NFL record

You’d be hard pressed to find someone who didn’t think the Cincinnati Bengals overpaid for Trey Hendrickson this offseason.

While he ranked in the top five in sacks with the New Orleans Saints last season, Hendrickson’s success was largely credited to the presence of Cam Jordan and other high-profile names on the Saints’ defensive line.

Hendrickson ended last season with 13.5 sacks. He entered the Bengals’ Week 15 game with 12.5 while riding a nine-game sack streak. During the Denver Broncos' first drive following halftime on Sunday, he extended that to streak to 10 games.

Hendrickson is now one sack away from tying the league’s all-time record. The Bengals go up against the Baltimore Ravens next week.

10 straight games with a sack for Hendrickson



1 shy of NFL record



Unreal — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) December 19, 2021

Hendrickson has been an anchor for the Bengals, who had one of the worst defensive lines a season ago. Those sacks have been the key difference-maker in many games for Cincinnati.

Hendrickson’s 12.5 sacks entering Sunday currently rank fifth in the NFL. Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt, one of the players that will be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year, is leading the league with 16.

Free-agent additions like Chidobe Awuzie and Hendrickson have transformed this defense and should continue to help the team as they look to make a playoff push in the coming weeks.