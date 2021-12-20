Bengals sign Drue Chrisman to PS and cut Holton Hill from it

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed punter Drue Chrisman to the practice squad and released defensive back Holton Hill from it, the team announced Monday.

Chrisman, a rookie out of Ohio State, was originally a college free agent signee of the Bengals in May. He was with Cincinnati during preseason and has spent time on both the Bengals and Steelers practice squads during the regular season.

Hill, a fourth-year player out of Texas, had been on the Bengals’ practice squad since Oct. 12. He previously played for Mike Zimmer and the Minnesota Vikings from 2018-20. He has appeared in 28 career games (six starts) while registering 73 total tackles, 11 pass deflections, and one interception.

2021 Bengals Practice Squad