Joe Mixon gives children new bikes in partnership with Strikes For Kids

Ever since he took over the Cincinnati Bengals’ head coaching job, Zac Taylor has preached high character from his players. The staff hasn’t kept many holdovers from the Marvin Lewis era, but the ones who have stuck are those bearing fruit on and off of the football field.

Tyler Boyd and Sam Hubbard have embraced their veteran leadership roles in the locker room, with the latter being nominated as the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year representative. But, so has Joe Mixon, who is also in the middle of his best professional season as the team’s running back.

Earlier this month as a kickoff to the holiday season, Mixon teamed up with Strikes For Kids to provide new bicycles to children in the Cincinnati area. The kids who benefitted were aligned with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati program.

In all, 28 children were treated to a fun night at the Main Event Entertainment Center in West Chester. Aside from getting a new ride, children in the BCGC program also partook in pizza, soft drinks and arcade games.

“This community has embraced me and become a second home for me, so to be able to give back and inspire these children is the least I can do,” said Mixon at the event.

Since joining the Bengals back in the 2017 NFL Draft, Mixon has deeply involved himself in helping the local community and back home in Northern California. He has become a fan favorite with his play, his exuberant nature on the field and in his involvement with endeavors such as these.

This particular event was a great event, as the holidays approach. Kudos to Mixon for reaching out to families in need.

Strikes For Kids (www.strikes4kids.org) is a national 501 c(3) nonprofit organization that partners with more than 125 professional athletes in benefitting youth organizations in communities across the United States through bowling and golf outings. Since their inception in 2012, they’ve put together more than 100 bowling events. These unique events allow fans, families, and local businesses the opportunity to come together for an evening of fun while making a positive impact in the community.