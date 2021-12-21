Bengals place Joe Bachie on IR, sign Keandre Jones from practice squad

The Cincinnati Bengals made four transactions on Tuesday, all involving the linebacker position.

Joe Bachie has been placed on the Reserve/Injured list. Head coach Zac Taylor announced Monday that Bachie tore his left ACL against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Bachie, a second-year player, recorded 28 tackles in nine games for the Bengals this season and was adapting well as Logan Wilson’s replacement in the starting lineup. His season is now over.

To replace Bachie on the roster, Keandre Jones has been signed from the practice squad. The team elevated Jones to the roster for the last two games, but with Bachie out, Jones now has a roster spot.

Tegray Scales has been signed to the practice squad to replace Jones. A Cincinnati native, Scales is a first-year player and has been with five other teams since entering the NFL as a college free agent in 2018. He’s played in four career games, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2020 season.

Clay Johnston has been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, where he had been since December 13th.