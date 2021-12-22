Pooka Williams suspended 2 games for PED use

Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver Pooka Williams has been suspended two games by the NFL for violating its Performance-Enhancing Substance policy, the team announced.

His suspension will run up until the final week of the regular season when the Bengals travel north to face the Cleveland Browns.

Williams, a college free agent out of Kansas, has spent most of his rookie season on the Bengals’ practice squad. He was elevated for one game in Week 13 and filled in for an injured Darius Phillips as the team’s kickoff returner.

At the beginning of the season, Williams, a collegiate running back, officially transitioned into a receiver for the Bengals. His size better fit that of a slot receiver, and because of the team’s health at the position thus far, he’s not seen very many opportunities to play.

It’s unlikely that Williams would’ve played in either of the next two games. Nevertheless, he will be unavailable until Week 18.