Eli Apple is confident and competent

There he was, once again. Eli Apple ended the Denver Broncos hopes with a pass breakup on third and 24. In fact, he almost had a game-sealing interception (again).

The uninitiated would think Apple dropped a pick. But the reality is that receiver Jerry Jeudy stripped the ball from the corner’s hands. This after Jeudy had done literally nothing the rest of the game (zero catches on four targets). Just check out Apple’s sass in the tweet below.

Best play jeudy made all game https://t.co/GDFt3KQrX7 — Eli Apple (@EliApple) December 20, 2021

This is precisely what we want from Apple, who had a huge pass breakup on a pass to Courtland Sutton in the endzone earlier in the game; he is making big plays and beaming with confidence. (Check out the Mutombo at the end.)

Play of the game today, just masterful by @EliApplepic.twitter.com/DFroML3fN9 — Chris (@Chriftopher) December 20, 2021

Both about his own play and the team in general. He has the receipts for anyone that picks against the Bengals.

So there should be no doubt left that Apple is the team’s best corner only after the outstanding Chidobe Awuzie. While we’d all love to see Trae Waynes get his act together, at this point in the season, he simply can’t be relied on as much as Apple, who is competent in coverage and, in recent games, has shown a knack for coming up clutch.

Trae Waynes earned a 47.4 PFF defensive (fifth worst) and 44.0 coverage grade (worst) against the #Broncos.



Eli Apple started as CB1, earning a 65.2 defensive and 67.5 coverage grade.



With Chido likely back for the #Bengals next week, it should be Awuzie-Apple at starting CBs. pic.twitter.com/35ar3GvDGw — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) December 21, 2021

Now the team should have Awuzie back to pair with a rising Apple for this week’s AFC North showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. We preview that critical game with former Raven Daniel Wilcox in the video below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

