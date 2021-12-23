Ja’Marr Chase more worried about making playoffs than Pro Bowl

Ja’Marr Chase is already a Cincinnati Bengals icon.

Having been the first Bengals wide receiver to make the Pro Bowl since A.J. Green back in 2017, Chase is cementing himself as one of the top receivers in the entire NFL.

The team’s 2021 first-round pick, Chase has been excellent, topping 100 yards in three games and 200 yards once. He has 1,038 yards on the season to go with his 10 receiving touchdowns.

Chase was one of three Bengals selected to the Pro Bowl. Joe Mixon and Trey Hendrickson were also nominated. A mere Pro Bowl appearance isn’t what Chase is worried about, though.

Making the playoffs is.

Ja'Marr Chase on the Pro Bowl nod: "I was worried more about the playoffs than the Pro Bowl. I was trying to get the Bengals to the playoffs. That was the biggest goal I wanted to happen. The Pro Bowl was never a thought in my head." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 23, 2021

Chase would’ve made the Pro Bowl even if the Bengals lost against the Broncos last week, a game in which he totaled just three yards. However, the Bengals' playoff chances without that win would’ve been minimal.

Sitting atop the AFC North, Cincinnati has soared past preseason expectations, but they’re far from in the clear for a playoff berth as they round out the season with the Ravens, Chiefs and Browns.

Chase can continue to do his part though as the Ravens come to town this weekend. That 200-yard game he recorded was on the Ravens. Their banged-up secondary will give Chase an opportunity to repeat that success.

A true team player, Chase clearly wants to make the playoffs, and if the Bengals can get to 9-6 with a win this week, their chances to get there will go up astronomically.