Bengals vs. Ravens injury report: D.J. Reader returns, Lamar Jackson still out

The Omicron variant is running rampant across the sports world right now and will impact the Cincinnati Bengals’ upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Thursday marked the eighth day in a row the Ravens placed one of their players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They now have 17 total players (12 from active roster, five from practice squad) dealing with the virus. The league hasn’t indicated that the game will be moved as of now, but there’s still time for that to occur.

It doesn’t appear to be COVID, but Fred Johnson is the latest offensive line for the Bengals to succumb to an illness. He did not practice Thursday. The good news is Isaiah Prince has been practicing after missing all of last week with an illness. Johnson was the starting right tackle in his place.

Johnson not practicing is the lone piece of bad news for the Bengals. D.J. Reader (knee) returned and practiced in full, while Drew Sample (foot) returned and was limited. Everyone else practiced the same amount as they did yesterday, which means it’s not looking great for Khalid Kareem (concussion) to play.

The Ravens’ injury report is mostly the same aside from a few changes. TE Nick Boyle (knee) did not practice after being limited Wednesday, S Brandon Stephens (illness) missed practice, LT Alejandro Villanueva had a rest day, CB Tavon Young (concussion) returned to practice, and IOL Patrick Mekari (hand) was a full participant.

Lamar Jackson (ankle) missed practice again, giving him one more day to participate before the team travels to Cincinnati. At most, Jackson will be questionable for Sunday unless he surprises everyone and practices fully on Friday.

Bengals vs. Ravens injury report