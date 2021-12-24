Bengals vs. Ravens injury report: Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley are questionable

The final injury reports for the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are out.

For Baltimore, the biggest story is obviously with quarterback Lamar Jackson. The NFL MVP is dealing with a bone bruise on his ankle that caused him to miss the team’s Week 15 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

For the second straight week, Jackson was a DNP for all three practice sessions. He’s listed as questionable to play, though it looks like he’s really closer to doubtful.

The Ravens got a bit of a curveball Friday when backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was a DNP due to a non-COVID illness, and he’s now listed as questionable to play. However, ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reports that Huntley is expected to start Sunday.

Jackson and Huntley aren’t the only key players Baltimore could be without Sunday. Right tackle Tyre Phillips (knee) is doubtful to play, while left guard Ben Powers (foot) has already been ruled out.

Seven other Ravens are questionable to play, including defensive tackle Calais Campbell (thigh), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) and safety Brandon Stephens (illness).

For the Bengals, they’re relatively healthy in terms of the key players on the 53-man roster. Logan Wilson (shoulder) is the only player ruled out for Week 16, while Khalid Kareem (concussion), Hakeem Adeniji (ankle) and Fred Johnson (illness) are questionable to play.

Joe Mixon (ankle) was a full participant all week and is not on the final injury report, so he’s good to go.

