Can the Bengals sweep the Ravens for the first time in six years?

Share All sharing options for: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens in NFL Week 16: Everything to know

Every next week becomes the biggest game of the Cincinnati Bengals’ season. It’s never been more true than it is right now.

The Bengals have a post-Christmas showdown with the Baltimore Ravens with major playoff implications. It’s not an exaggeration to say this game will determine the postseason fates of both teams.

Coming off of a close win over the Denver Broncos, the Bengals are hanging in there. Compared to the rest of the league, they’re healthy and prepared for this final playoff push. The Ravens cannot say the same as nearly a third of their active roster is on the COVID-19 list entering the weekend. The majority of their starting defense is out for this game as well, and let’s not gloss over the quarterback situation.

Lamar Jackson has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and the odds are leaning towards Tyler Huntley starting in his place for a third-straight week. Huntley has played against Cincinnati before, but under vastly different circumstances. This is a game the visitors have to have. Will Huntley be up to the challenge?

Huntley will be facing a Bengals defense that is playing extremely well. The unit is playing significantly more consistent compared to the offense, but Joe Burrow’s side of the ball could have a bounce-back performance against the Ravens’ skeleton crew of a defense.

The AFC North is on the line Sunday, and we got you covered from all angles. This story stream has all the news, updates, and analysis you could ask for!