Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens time, TV channel, online stream, radio, replay

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will be meeting for Round 2 this week. The stakes are as high as they get with first place in the division on the line.

The Bengals could really put themselves in great position by winning this game. They would take a significant lead (pending the Browns and Steelers games) and would likely set up for an ultra important Week 18 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens have slid into this one after dropping their last two games following an injury to Lamar Jackson. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley performed very well last week against the Green Bay Packers. He scored four touchdowns and put his team in a position to tie or take the lead with under a minute to go.

The last time these teams met Cincinnati made a statement by trouncing Baltimore 41-17 in a game that really didn’t even feel that close by the end of it. The Bengals were able to get C.J. Uzomah loose on a few plays taking advantage of how aggressive the Ravens’ defense was being, and Ja’Marr Chase spent the entire game spinning Marlon Humphrey in circles.

Baltimore’s defense is already hurting with a ton of defenders set to miss this week, which should mean this offense that has been stuck in neutral needs to kick it into high gear to take advantage.

Also, Cincinnati’s defense, which was built with being able to stop Jackson and the Ravens’ unique offense in mind, showed they matched up better than defenses of the past that struggled with Jackson’s mobility.

The Bengals are currently 3-1 in the division after sweeping the Steelers already. If they were able to also sweep the Ravens, that would be a huge statement to the rest of the AFC North about how far along these Joe Burrow led Bengals are already.

A win doesn’t secure the division, but it gives the rest of the teams a very narrow margin of error to work with. Cincinnati would then have to defeat either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Browns to really secure their place in the division or at least the stacked Wild Card race in the AFC.

Start Time: 1 p.m. EST

TV Channel: The game will air nationally on CBS-TV. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington.

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline reporter).

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530; all sports) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

Broadcasters: Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

Online Stream: Bengals Official App and Bengals.com (in local markets and on Safari browser only), out-of-market fans can stream via NFL Game Pass or a free trial of fuboTV

Replay: NFL Game Pass

Weather: Mid/upper-40’s partly cloudy, according to NFL weather.

Odds: Bengals -3 with the over/under set at 45, per DraftKings Sportsbook.