Tyler Boyd is a catching matchine

Tyler Boyd is arguably the heart of this Bengals’ team.

The man doesn’t care about accolades or padding his stat total. He simply goes out there and puts in maximum effort every week. For instance, recently, Peyton Manning broke down Joe Burrow’s play on “Detail” and gave Boyd a shoutout for sprinting to the endzone despite knowing the ball would not come his way just to clear out the middle of the field.

Meanwhile, Boyd’s production has been as consistent as ever. Yes, the sixth-year receiver “only” has 60 receptions and 707 yards receiving on the season. However, he’s doing that while being flanked by Tee Higgins (59 receptions, 835 yards) and starting Pro Bowler Ja’Marr Chase (61 receptions, 1,038 yards).

Furthermore, Boyd has the best catch rate among the three (72.3%). In fact, he is eleventh among all wide receivers in the NFL.

Not only that, but Boyd never drops the ball. Like... never. He has 0 drops on 83 targets this year.

Tyler Boyd:



60 catches

0 drops



Most catches without a drop in NFL pic.twitter.com/2QYuPijdF3 — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) December 23, 2021

Last week, Boyd was the homerun hitter, delivering a beautiful 56 yard touchdown near the end of the third quarter for what would be the go-ahead score against the Denver Broncos.

TYLER BOYD GETS LOOSE pic.twitter.com/5PCieSyUby — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) December 19, 2021

But that could just be the start of a great run for him to close the season. If the early season belonged to Chase and midseason was Higgins’, it is not far-fetched to think that Boyd will have opportunities to make a lot of big plays down the stretch.

One team that is afraid of Boyd’s ability to make clutch plays is the Baltimore Ravens. This is what a former Raven, Daniel Wilcox, told us in our preview of the upcoming AFC North showdown. You can watch below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

Want to win free tickets to Bengals games and signed merchandise by players like Joe Mixon? Then play Bengals Picks for free by signing up here (18+ only).