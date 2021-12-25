Bengals vs. Ravens odds, betting trends, expert picks and predictions

The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the Baltimore Ravens with a chance to put a real stranglehold on the AFC North in the balance. The last time these teams met Cincinnati stomped Baltimore and made a statement in the process. Can they do that again ahead of a possible playoff push?

Odds

The Bengals are currently three-point favorite against the Ravens, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It is honestly a little surprising that the line isn’t a bit more slanted in Cincinnati’s favor. Baltimore looks to be very short handed going into the game, and the last time these teams met it wasn’t close at all. It wouldn’t be surprising that once the injury report is more finalized later in the week that this starts to shift.

The over/under at 45 seems like it will be extremely close. Sure, the Bengals almost reached this by themselves the last time these teams met. However, division games rarely go the same way twice. Even if the Bengals do roll to another win, it probably won’t be in the 40 point range again.

Betting trends

Cincinnati are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games at home.

Cincinnati are 11-5 straight up in their last 16 games when playing at home against Baltimore.

The total has gone over in five of Cincinnati’s last seven games against an opponent in the AFC.

The total has gone over in nine of Cincinnati’s last 12 games against an opponent in the AFC North.

Cincinnati are 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games played in week 16.

Cincinnati are 1-4 straight up in their last five games played on a Sunday when playing at home.

Baltimore are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games.

The total has gone under in four of Baltimore’s last six games.

Baltimore are 2-4 straight up in their last six games.

Baltimore are 5-1 straight up in their last six games against Cincinnati.

The total has gone under in five of Baltimore’s last six games on the road.

Baltimore are 5-11 straight up in their last 16 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati.

Baltimore are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games this season.

Baltimore are 1-4 straight up in their last five games against an opponent in the AFC.

Baltimore are 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 games against an opponent in the AFC North.

Expert predictions

Six of ESPN’s nine experts have the Bengals winning

Cincinnati takes the sweep at CBS Sports of all eight experts

The Athletic has seven of their eight experts with the Bengals holding onto first place in the AFC North this weekend.

NFL Pick Watch, which takes into account picks from across the web, has Cincinnati receiving 73 percent of the picks.

It really isn’t surprising to see the Bengals so heavily favored by the experts. When it is straight up the winner seems fairly obvious on paper. They still have to play the game obviously, but Baltimore looks like they will be frighteningly shorthanded on defense that already had issues with Cincinnati this season. Tyler Huntly also pulled out some magic against the Green Bay Packers, but this defense was designed to stop the mobile quarterback system created around Lamar Jackson. It isn’t impossible that we will be in for a close game, but there isn’t much going in the Ravens favor going into it.