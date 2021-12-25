Bengals activate Chidobe Awuzie but lose D.J. Reader to COVID-19 list

Ahead of their Week 16 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:

Returned cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to the active roster from the NFL COVID-19 list. He had been on the list since December 16th.

Placed defensive tackle D.J. Reader and defensive end Wyatt Ray on the COVID-19 list.

Elevated linebacker Austin Calitro, defensive tackle Mike Daniels, defensive end Noah Spence and wide receiver Trent Taylor to the active roster for tomorrow’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Calitro, Daniels and Taylor are classified as COVID-19 replacements, while Spence is a standard elevation. As practice squad players being elevated to the active roster for the game, all four will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

The big news here is Cincinnati getting back arguably their best defensive back this season in Awuzie, only to lose arguably their best defensive lineman in Reader. It is worth mentioning the Ravens are having much worse luck with the COVID-19 list heading into Sunday.

With Reader out, elevating Daniels makes sense for this week. After making 11 starts for the Bengals in 2020, Daniels has been on the practice squad all season, so this will be his first game action of 2021.