Bengals vs. Ravens inactives: Mike Daniels to make 2021 debut

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens have released their inactive players lists leading up to today’s game at Paul Brown Stadium.

Here are the players the Bengals will be without vs. Baltimore:

RB Trayveon Williams

WR Trenton Irwin

OT Fred Johnson (illness)

DE Khalid Kareem (concussion)

LB Logan Wilson (shoulder)

CB Vernon Hargreaves

Johnson, Kareem, and Wilson all missed practice during the week and were not expected to play. Johnson was questionable to play, but missing Thursday and Friday’s practices didn’t bode well for him to suit up.

Johnson’s status was not going to impact Isaiah Prince starting at right tackle. Prince missed last week with an illness but is back this week. Hakeem Adeniji, who was questionable with an ankle injury, is also active and will likely start next to Prince at right guard.

Kareem’s concussion and Wyatt Ray contracting COVID-19 led to Noah Spence being elevated from the practice squad. The former second-round pick from the 2016 NFL Draft will make his regular season debut for Cincinnati as a rotational edge defender.

D.J. Reader will also miss the game due to COVID, which led to Mike Daniels also being elevated off the practice squad. Daniels re-signed with the Bengals this past offseason but has spent the entire season on the practice squad. He will be playing today alongside rookie Tyler Shelvin, who is active for just the second time all year.

Expect Markus Bailey to be the latest replacement for Wilson at linebacker. The second-year linebacker played a career-high 34 snaps last week against the Denver Broncos.

Here are the inactives for the Ravens:

QB Lamar Jackson (ankle)

FB Patrick Ricard (knee)

WR Devin Duvernay (ankle)

LG Ben Powers (toe)

RT Tyre Phillips (knee)

OLB Daelin Hayes

Jackson did not travel with the team, so he was declared out yesterday. Powers was also declared out on Friday. Duvernay and Phillips were doubtful after both missed all three of Baltimore’s practices. Ricard missed Friday’s practice and was listed as questionable.

DL Calais Campbell was a game-time decision, but he will play through a thigh injury.