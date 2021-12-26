 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 16: Bengals vs. Ravens first half

The game that likely decides who wins the AFC North.

By Jason Marcum
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are set to face off in the Queen City with first place in the AFC North at stake, as well as Cincinnati’s first playoff berth since the 2015 season.

Here is a refresher for watching and following one of the most important Bengals games in recent memory.

How to watch and stream Bengals vs. Ravens

Let’s rock!

WHO DEY!

