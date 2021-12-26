The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are set to face off in the Queen City with first place in the AFC North at stake, as well as Cincinnati’s first playoff berth since the 2015 season.
Here is a refresher for watching and following one of the most important Bengals games in recent memory.
How to watch and stream Bengals vs. Ravens
- Time: 1 pm ET
- TV Channel: CBS (check 506sports.com for coverage maps).
- Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins will call the action today for CBS.
- Radio Broadcast: Bengals Radio Network with Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham on the call.
- Online Stream: Paramount+, the Bengals Official App and Bengals.com (in local markets and on Safari browser only). Out-of-market fans can also stream the game via NFL Game Pass or use a free trial of fuboTV
- Replay: NFL Game Pass
- Weather: High 40s/low 50s and partly cloudy, according to NFL weather.
- Odds: Bengals -7 with the over/under set at 43, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Let’s rock!
WHO DEY!
