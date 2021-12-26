 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cam Sample suffers hamstring injury, declared out vs. Ravens

The Bengals are down to three defensive ends.

By John Sheeran
/ new
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens came out firing with Josh Johnson under center against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals gave up an early touchdown to Johnson, and lost a rookie in the process.

Defensive end Cam Sample suffered a hamstring injury on the drive and the team has declared him out for the remainder of the game.

Depth at defensive end was already limited for Cincinnati this week. Khalid Kareem isn’t playing due to a concussion, and Wyatt Ray is out with COVID-19. Sample and Noah Spence were the only active reserves today, so Spence will take on even more snaps behind starters Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson. Those two will have to play more snaps as well as the Ravens look to keep pace.

Sample, a fourth-round pick from this year’s NFL, has played in 13 games for the Bengals this year. In 310 snaps entering this week, he’s recorded nine tackles, 1.5 sacks, and five quarterback hits.

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens in NFL Week 16: Everything to know

View all 21 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...