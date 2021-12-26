 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter reactions to Bengals’ latest evisceration of the Ravens

Good times all around for the Orange and Black faithful.

By John Sheeran
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals had a great opportunity to topple an injured Baltimore Ravens team, and they didn’t disappoint. Cincinnati’s offense played a complete game after weeks of unevenness. Complementary football is nice, but throwing the damn ball all over the field is a lot more fun.

Twitter sure had a blast watching it all go down, but not before Bengals fans got scared by Josh Johnson’s surprisingly efficient start to the game.

Offensively, everything was clicking in the first half. The Bengals’ trio of stud receivers all had their moments to shine.

Ja’Marr Chase eclipsed A.J. Green’s record for most receiving yards by a rookie in team history. He did so by making some signature plays we’re all so accustomed to witnessing by now.

Tyler Boyd only had one first-half target, and he took advantage by taking it 68 yards to the house for the team’s second touchdown of the game.

But the king of the triumvirate was Tee Higgins, who capped off a 129-yard half with a touchdown that was set up by an incredible catch over two Ravens’ defenders.

Making all these throws was Joe Burrow, who had a career first half with three scores and just three incompletions. He was one yard shy of 300, but the 299 he did put up is still a high for any QB this season.

The offensive explosion continued for the remainder of the game as the Bengals kept the Ravens at bay, despite Johnson having a solid day overall. Burrow finished with a franchise record 525 yards and four touchdowns on 37-46 passing. It looked like the 2019 version of the quarterback was dropped into this game as Burrow picked apart a depleted secondary and extended so many plays outside of the pocket.

Burrow could’ve been pulled from the game before he eclipsed 500 yards, but it seemed like he wanted to run up the box score against Wink Martindale’s overmatched defense. Martindale told reporters he’s not ready to give Joe Burrow a gold Hall of Fame jacket just yet, and like Michael Jordan, Burrow seemed to take that personally.

The Bengals move to 9-6 on the season in style in front of over 63,000 fans and many more at home. It’s weeks like this that you remember for a while.

